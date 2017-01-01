PM Narendra Modi greets nation on New Year - Here's what he wished
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 09:57
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to greet the nation on New Year.
PM Modi hoped the New Year brings good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.
"Greetings on the start of 2017. May this year bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives," he said in a tweet.
Greetings on the start of 2017. May this year bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2017
First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 09:55
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav reinducts Akhilesh, Ramgopal into Samajwadi party
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- When will India get freedom from long cues at banks?
- Heavy fire destroys chemical factory in Maharashtra's Akola
- PM Modi's New Year Eve speech: As it happened
- Mohammad Kaif faces Twitter wrath for doing Surya Namaskar; responds to shut up trolls
- 100 warships will be delivered to Indian Navy in 2017, says Kolkata-based manufacturer
- WATCH: When Brad Haddin tried MS Dhoni's blind run-out without success
- Yadav family feud LIVE: Akhilesh 'appoints' Naresh Uttam as Samajwadi Party's UP unit chief; Shivpal 'sacked'