PM Narendra Modi greets nation on New Year - Here's what he wished

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 09:57
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to greet the nation on New Year.

PM Modi hoped the New Year brings good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.

"Greetings on the start of 2017. May this year bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives," he said in a tweet.

First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 09:55

