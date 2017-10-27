PM Narendra Modi greets soldiers on Infantry Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the Indian Army on the 70th Infantry Day.

"Greetings to all infantrymen on Infantry Day. We are proud of our infantry`s exceptional courage and dedicated service to our nation," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"I bow to all infantry martyrs, who devoted their lives to the nation. Their heroic sacrifices will be remembered for generations to come," he added.

October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day as it was on this day in 1947 that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to liberate Kashmir from the invading tribals who were supported by the Pakistani Army.

This action was ordered by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession acceding Jammu Kashmir to India.