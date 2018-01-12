PM Narendra Modi hails ISRO, says 100th achievement shows India's bright future in space programme

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful launch of 100th satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said it signifies the space agency's achievements and the bright future of the country's space programme.

"My heartiest congratulations to @isro and its scientists on the successful launch of PSLV today. This success in the New Year will bring benefits of the country’s rapid strides in space technology to our citizens, farmers, fishermen etc. The launch of the 100th satellite by @isro signifies both its glorious achievements, and also the bright future of India’s space programme," Modi said in a tweet.

"Benefits of India’s success are available to our partners! Out of the 31 Satellites, 28 belonging to 6 other countries are carried by today’s launch," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind too hailed that ISRO's 100th satellite launch calling it a moment of pride for every Indian.

"Launch of India’s 100th satellite Cartosat-2, along with two co-passenger satellites as well as 28 satellites of six friendly countries, is a moment of pride for every Indian. Congratulations to @isro team of exceptional scientists. A milestone for our country #PresidentKovind," he tweeted.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40), which was undertaking its 42nd mission, hosted the 'Cartosat-2', a weather observation satellite and 30 other satellites — 28 of which belonged to other countries.

The co-passenger satellites comprise one Microsatellite and one Nanosatellite from India as well as 3 Microsatellites and 25 Nanosatellites from six countries, namely, Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, UK and USA.

The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried onboard PSLV-C40 is about 1323 kg.

The 28 International customer satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between Antrix Corporation Limited (Antrix), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS), the commercial arm of ISRO and the International customers.

Of the total number of satellites carried by PSLV-C40, 30 satellites will be launched into a 505 kms polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).