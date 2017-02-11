PM Narendra Modi hails successful test-firing of interceptor missile

Badaun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the successful test of interceptor missile and used the occasion to take a dig at opponents, saying they would now have to travel "very high" if they want proof of it.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi congratulated the scientists for developing the defence system.

He said the opposition would now come seeking the proof of the successful test.

"They (opposition) ask proof of surgical strikes. Now if they question this feat, they have to travel very high to check its authenticity," he said at an election rally here.

His remarks came hours after India successfully test-fired its interceptor missile off the Odisha coast, achieving a significant milestone in the direction of developing a two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system.

The mission is for engaging targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 50 km of earth's atmosphere.

Days after the government said its troops carried out surgical strikes by crossing the Line of Control to hunt terrorists, opposition parties including Congress and AAP had asked for a proof.