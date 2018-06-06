PM Narendra Modi hails young entrepreneurs, says 'we will stagnate if we don’t innovate'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the young innovators and startup entrepreneurs, who have successfully turned out to be the "job creators" of the nation. 

PM Modi made these remarks during an interaction with thousands of young innovators who have made it big in the startup sector under the Modi Government's 'Startup India' initiative.

Describing India as a "youthful nation", PM Modi said that his government is committed to "harnessing of the demographic dividend". 

Interacting with the young innovators through video conferencing on the NaMo App, the Prime Minister underlined that adequate capital, courage and connecting with people are required for excelling in the startup sector.

"There was a time when startups meant only digital and tech innovation. Things are changing now. We are seeing startup entrepreneurs in different fields," he said. 

PM Modi added that startups were no longer confined to big cities only. "Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant startup centres," he said.

He also hailed the young entrepreneurs for establishing India in the global startup eco-system and applauded them for their innovation and out-of-the-box thinking.

"We in the government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their startups. That is why a 'fund of funds' has been started by the government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate," Modi added.

It was a very unique and a first-of-its-kind interaction between the Prime Minister and youngsters from the world of start-up and innovation.

Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on Tuesday that he will be holding an interaction with young startup innovators and entrepreneurs on Wednesday.

''Tomorrow at 9:30 am, I will take part in an exciting interaction with youngsters from the world of start-ups and innovation. The interaction offers a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from pioneering young innovators who have excelled as start-up entrepreneurs," he had tweeted.

PM Modi also expressed his desire for the youth to join him in the interaction and participate in it.

"I would particularly urge my young friends to join tomorrow`s interaction. It is a wonderful way to learn, grow and get inspired. You can join the interaction via the `Narendra Modi Mobile App` or @DDNewsLive. If you have any idea or suggestion, do share it on social media," PM Modi said on Twitter. 

(With Agency inputs) 

