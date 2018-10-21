PM Narendra Modi hoists Tricolour at historic Red Fort, honours Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the 'Azad Hind Sarkar’ by revolutionary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
While speaking on the occasion, the PM honoured Netaji for his invaluable contribution to the country's struggle for Independence.
''Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot 'divide and rule'. Even after so many years, those dreams remain unfulfilled,'' PM Modi said.
''We have reached 'Swaraj' after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this 'Swaraj' with 'Suraaj','' the PM said.
''In the last 4 years, several measures were taken to strengthen the defence. Best technologies were brought to the defence. This govt has the strength to make big and tough decisions, it'll continue. Be it the surgical strike or making the files of Netaji public, all such decisions were taken by our government,'' the PM told the gathering.
After hoisting the 'Tiranga', PM Modi will unveil the plaque to celebrate the anniversary of the Azad Hind government, inspired and headed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, survivors of the INA, Indian armed forces veterans and followers of 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose attended the event at the historic Red Fort to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Azad Hind Government.
He will also inaugurate the Azad Hind Museum to mark the occasion.
The Prime Minister earlier on Sunday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation a refurbished National Police Memorial and a newly-built museum for the khaki-donning forces.
A 30-feet-tall and 238-tonne heavy black granite central sculpture honouring the slain troopers, a museum and a wall of valour bearing the names of over 34,800 martyred personnel were unveiled during the event held to mark the National Police Commemoration Day.
The PM was accorded a ceremonial salute upon his arrival at the memorial which is built on a 6.12-acre land in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. He was received by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the venue.
He then led the people present for the event into laying wreaths on the memorial in the honour and memory of the jawan killed in the line of action.
Ministers of state in the Home Ministry Kiren Rijiju and Hansram G Ahir, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with senior officers and personnel of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police forces were present during the event.
Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain said 34,844 police personnel from central and state police forces have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence, 414 did so over the last year.
Meanwhile, PM Modi's party BJP has also decided to organise various events from New Delhi to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the establishment of the INA on October 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier given his consent to attend the event and unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort on October 21.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had established the provincial Azad Hind Government in Singapore on October 21, 1943. On August 14, 1944, the Bahadur Brigade of the INA, led by Colonel Saukat Ali Malik, captured Moirang - a town in Manipur on the Indo-Myanmar border.
Moirang remained under the control of the Azad Hind Government for nearly four months during which its currency and stamps too were used.
The Azad Hind Government had then been recognised by 11 countries and it had its embassies in other countries too.
INA members who are still alive, including Lalti Ram, Jagir Singh, Pramanand, Jag Ram and Ram Gopal, will be among those who will attend the event in the national capital.
Veterans of Indian armed forces will be led by the highly decorated Major General (retd) GD Bakshi who has also authored the best-seller book 'Bose or Gandhi - Who got India her freedom? '
On December 30, PM Modi will arrive in Port Blair where he will unfurl a 150-foot-long national flag as part of the celebrations to mark the platinum jubilee of the establishment of the INA.
PM will also issue a postal stamp and a coin in the honour of 'Netaji' and later visit the Cellular jail, where several freedom fighters were kept during the British Rule.
On this day in the year 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the National Flag for the first time at the Gymkhana Ground (present Netaji Stadium) in Port Blair. He also announced the Islands, the first Indian Territory freed from the British rule.
The BJP's move to hold big-ticket celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of INA comes at a time when the clamour for declassifying confidential files related to Netaji's mysterious death has become louder.
Netaji's family members and his followers have been demanding the government to bring his ashes back to India from Japan and unravel the mystery behind the iconic leader's death.