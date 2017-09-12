PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Belarus Prez Lukashenko

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held extensive talks with Belarus President AG Lukashenko to ramp up bilateral engagement in various areas, including defence, trade and investment.

His visit takes place at a time when Belarus and India are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

A range of issues, including ways to deepen cooperation in various areas, were discussed by Lukashenko and Modi during their talks.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the president of Belarus before his talks with Modi.

Lukashenko, who arrived here last night, was also given a ceremonial welcome at forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.