PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi hopes Pakistan to be 'terror and violence-free' under Imran Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Pakistan to prosper under the new leadership.

PM Narendra Modi hopes Pakistan to be &#039;terror and violence-free&#039; under Imran Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he wished to have good neighbourly relations with Pakistan. Modi expressed hope that Pakistan under Imran Khan's leadership would work towards achieving the status of a 'terror and violence-free' nation. 

In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi conveyed that he hopes Pakistan will work towards achieving a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region.

"I have always said that we wish to have good neighbourly relations. We have also taken various initiatives in this regard. I recently congratulated Imran Khan on his victory in the elections. We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence," the Prime Minister said. 

Modi had earlier on July 30 called up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and soon-to-be Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on his victory in the assembly elections. 

According to PTI, Imran Khan will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18. With 116 seats, Khan's party emerged as the single-largest after the elections last month amid cries of foul play from rivals. 

Khan in his first speech after emerging victorious in the elections had said that he wanted to have good relations with India and work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue. Referring to Kashmir as the major issue of dispute between the two countries, he said it was time the two countries sat across the table and discussed the issues. 

(With ANI Inputs)

