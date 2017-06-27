close
PM Narendra Modi hugs Donald Trump at White House - Watch video

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and accorded a red carpet welcome to the Indian Head of State.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 07:39
PM Narendra Modi hugs Donald Trump at White House - Watch video

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and accorded a red carpet welcome to the Indian Head of State.

PM Modi and President Trump shared a hug at the end of their joint statement in the Rose Garden of the White House.

PM Modi again wrapped Trump in a bear hug as he left the White House after the visit.

The chemistry between the two was absolutely perfect and both praised each other for the tremendous work.

It all began with a warm welcome which was accorded to PM Modi, led to broad smiles and firm handshakes and ended with couple of tight hugs, which clearly showed what's in the queue.

The PM was grateful to the US President as he, along with the First Lady, Melania, rendered a warm and grand welcome to the Indian Head of State.

"I think I will have a lot to speak after the meeting. The way President Trump and the First Lady have welcomed me at the White House, it`s a grand welcome, this is a welcome to the 125 crore people of India. I am extremely grateful to them for the respect," PM Modi said.

Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUnited States of AmericaModi-Trump hug videoWhite HouseMelania Trump

