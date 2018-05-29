PM Narendra Modi in Indonesia: Here's his itinerary

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Jakarta in the Indonesian capital on the first leg of his three-nation tour to East Asia. "Landed in Jakarta. India and Indonesia are friendly maritime neighbours with deep civilisational links. This visit will further the convergence of our political, economic and strategic interests," he tweeted soon after his arrival.

Following is the PM's itinerary:

- PM Modi, who is on his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, will meet President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (May 30, 2018) and discuss bilateral cooperation.

- The two leaders would attend some events, including a CEO Business Forum organised by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and the Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

- Wreath laying ceremony at Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery from 7:45 am - 8 am.

- The official welcome ceremony, signing of the guest book and photo opportunity from 8:35 am - 9 am.

- Joint inauguration of the kite exhibition and kite flying session (National Monument Monas) from 10:55 am - 11:15 am.

- Visiting Arjuna's Chariot from 11:30 am - 11:40 am.

- Visiting Istiqlal Mosque from 11:45 am - 12:20 pm.

- Interaction with eminent persons and 'friends of India' (Jakarta Convention Centre) from 2:50 pm - 3:00 pm.

- Community event ( Jakarta Convention Centre) from 3 pm - 4 pm.

- India- Indonesia CEO forum meeting from 5:30 pm - 5:45 pm.

- Oficial banquet hosted by President Widodo (Istana Negara) at 5:50 pm.

- On May 31, on his way to Singapore, PM Modi will make a brief halt in Malaysia to congratulate the new Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

- In Singapore, he will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet on June 1.

- PM Modi will also meet Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold delegation level talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

- On June 2, he will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed in the sea on March 27, 1948.

- PM Modi would also visit some places of worship that have civilisational linkages with India.

(With Agency inputs)