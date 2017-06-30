close
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two water projects for Gujarat farmers

PM Modi will leave for New Delhi this evening to attend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out mega event in Parliament.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 13:26
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two water projects for Gujarat farmers

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated two water projects in Gujarat's Modasa district, asserting that farmers across the state will soon get water through various irrigation schemes.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said, "We have ensured that farmers across Gujarat get water through our various irrigation schemes. National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) is helping farmers sell their produce online at the right price across the entire country. We have introduced PM Fasal Bima Yojana to ensure maximum protection with minimum premium. We are also ensuring that bus stations in Gujarat are comparable to airports in convenience and cleanliness".

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present for the occasion.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will have lunch at Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan, which will be followed by the inauguration of the Mahatma Mandir exhibition and conference. He will also address a youth symposium.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a textile summit, take part in a roadshow and unveil other state-centric projects.

He will leave for New Delhi this evening to attend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out mega event in Parliament.

TAGS

GujaratNarendra ModiWater projectsGujarat farmersirrigation schemesModasa districtVijay RupaniGandhinagar Raj BhawanGST

