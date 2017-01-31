PM Narendra Modi inquires about ex-minister E Ahamed's health
ANI | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:19
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inquired about the health of former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League MPE.
Ahamed, who collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee`s address to both Houses of Parliament today.
Ahamed, who represents Malappuram constituency in Kerala, was immediately taken out after he fell unconscious.
The 78-year-old leader has been admitted in the ICU of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for MSME Kalraj Mishra has wished for Ahamed`s speedy recovery.
"Prayers for the speedy recovery of Former Minister Shri E Ahamed," he tweeted.
The Indian Union Muslim League is an ally of the Congress Party in Kerala.
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:19
