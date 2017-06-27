close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi invites Donald Trump, his family to India

Trump repeatedly thanked Modi for visiting the US and the White House, saying he enjoyed their "very productive conversation".

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 07:36
PM Narendra Modi invites Donald Trump, his family to India

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India.

"I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India," Modi said in his remarks, standing along side Trump at the White House's Rose Garden.

The two leaders held extensive talks, including one-on- one interactions, during their first bilateral meeting here.

Trump repeatedly thanked Modi for visiting the US and the White House, saying he enjoyed their "very productive conversation".

"The future of our partnership has never looked brighter. India and the US will always be tied together in friendship and respect," he said.

Modi also specially invited Trump's daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year.

"?And I believe she has accepted," Trump said.

Modi also thanked Trump for his "feelings of friendship" towards India and himself.  

TAGS

Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUnited States of AmericaPresident of the United StatesMelania TrumpIvanka Trump

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Ivanka Trump thanks PM Modi for inviting her to lead US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India
India

Ivanka Trump thanks PM Modi for inviting her to lead US del...

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Netherlands after concluding US trip
India

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Netherlands after concluding US...

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube join forces against terror content
AmericasWorld

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube join forces agains...

PM Narendra Modi and I are world leaders in social media, says Donald Trump
India

PM Narendra Modi and I are world leaders in social media, s...

PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump call on Pakistan to stem terrorist attacks
India

PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump call on Pakistan to stem ter...

PM Narendra Modi’s candid comments with Donald Trump, Melania at White House – Watch video
India

PM Narendra Modi’s candid comments with Donald Trump, Melan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video