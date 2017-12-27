PM Narendra Modi is new Santa for new India: Union Minister Ananth Kumar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the new Santa for new India, who brings good news for the country, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Wednesday.

Amid continued logjam over Congress` demand for apology from PM Modi over his remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign, the Union Minister appealed to the Opposition parties to pass the triple talaq bill.

The bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 28, according to the list of business in the Lower House.

The government's efforts to bring a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, which has been listed for introduction on Thursday, may also lead to a tussle with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) conveying its intent to oppose the bill.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also expressed its reservations over penal provisions in The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 while Communist Party of India leader D. Raja has said it should be referred to the standing committee.

The bill, prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp -- "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

It was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

As per the provisions of the bill, the husband could also be fined and the quantum of fine would be decided by the magistrate hearing the case.

The bill is being introduced as the practice still continued despite the Supreme Court striking down 'talaq-e- biddat'.

The proposed law would only be applicable to instant triple talaq and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.