close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi keeps his promise, delivers shortest Independence-Day speech

PM Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday from the historic Red Fort on India's 71st Independence Day was his shortest so far in the last four years.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 11:53
PM Narendra Modi keeps his promise, delivers shortest Independence-Day speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday from the historic Red Fort on India's 71st Independence Day was his shortest so far in the last four years.

PM Modi this time spoke for nearly 54 minutes while touching a host of issues from terrorism, triple talaq to cow vigilantism and his vision for a 'New India'.

In 2014, PM Modi's speech was 65 minutes long, 86 minutes long in 2015 and, in 2016, it lasted for 94 minutes.

PM Narendra Modi’s predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh had delivered his shortest Independence Day speech in 2005 when he spoke for 50 minutes. Former Prime Minister and BJP veteran Atal Bihar Vajpayee spoke for only 30 minutes on Independence Day in 2002. 

One of the longest speeches on Independence Day was delivered by first Prime Minister of the country Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru spoke for more than an hour addressing the people on country’s first Independence Day celebration.

During his last 'Mann Ki Baat' - a popular monthly radio programme – Modi had admitted that he had received letters from people complaining that his Independence Day speeches were "a little too long". 

Modi in the July episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' had promised to keep his Independence Day speech short.

TAGS

Narendra ModiIndependence Day 2017PM Modi Independence Day speechNew IndiaRed FortIndia#DelhiPollution

From Zee News

Bihar

Bihar: 6.5 million hit by floods, over 40 dead

Facebook deletes Charlottesville viral attack links
Internet & Social Media

Facebook deletes Charlottesville viral attack links

Let`s say something to Voyager 1 on 40th anniversary of launch, urges NASA
Space

Let`s say something to Voyager 1 on 40th anniversary of lau...

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls national flag at Golconda Fort
Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls natio...

World

Australian government under threat after Deputy PM's B...

Game of Thrones&#039; episode leak: Mumbai police nabs 4
Maharashtra

Game of Thrones' episode leak: Mumbai police nabs 4

Maharashtra celebrates 70th Independence Day with patriotic fervour
Maharashtra

Maharashtra celebrates 70th Independence Day with patriotic...

Haryana, Punjab celebrate I-Day
HaryanaPunjab

Haryana, Punjab celebrate I-Day

Peace with India a &#039;distant prospect&#039;, claims leading Pakistani daily
India

Peace with India a 'distant prospect', claims lea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?