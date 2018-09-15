हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swachhta Hi Seva

PM Narendra Modi launches Swachhta Hi Seva drive through video message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nation-wide Swachhta Hi Sewa cleanliness campaign through a video message. The Prime Minister lauded the Swachhagrahis for their immense contribution towards ensuring cleanliness across the country.

PM Narendra Modi launches Swachhta Hi Seva drive through video message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nation-wide Swachhta Hi Seva cleanliness campaign through a video message. The Prime Minister lauded the Swachhagrahis for their immense contribution towards ensuring cleanliness across the country.

In his video address, Prime Minister Modi said that the campaign is aimed at fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India.

Talking about the Swachh Bharat initiative of the government, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that almost nine crore toilets have been constructed across the country in the past four years. He said that 90 per cent of India’s population has started using toilets.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 450 districts across the country are open defecation free today. He added that 20 states and Union Territories have also become open defecation free.

“Merely construction of toilets does not help. The habit needs to be inculcated,” said the Prime Minister.

The campaign will continue till October 2. Ahead of the campaign, Prime Minister Modi had written to almost 2,000 citizens from different walks of life, inviting them to be a part of the cleanliness drive.

Those invited by Prime Minister to join the campaign included judges, retired government officials, winner of gallantry awards, Commonwealth and Asian Games medallists, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Governors, Lieutenant Governors, journalists, sportspersons, film personalities and spiritual gurus.

In his letter, the prime minister described the Swachh Bharat Mission as a mass movement that has ushered in a 'swachhata revolution' across India. He asked the recipients of the letters to support the mission and inspire others to do the same.

The Prime Minister interacted with those working on cleanliness activities and a cross-section of people from 18 locations across the country via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi interacted and inaugurate the campaign through video conferencing in 18 places – Mehsana, Dibrugarh, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Noida, Sikkim, Dantewada, Salem, Fatehpur, Patna Sahib, Rajgarh, Mt Abu, Ajmer, Simdega, Kochchi, Bengaluru, Bijnor and Rewari.

Tags:
Swachhta Hi SevaSwachh BharatNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close