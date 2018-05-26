PM Narendra Modi launches survey on fourth anniversary of BJP govt, seeks people's feedback

NEW DELHI: On the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government in power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a survey to gauge people's mood about his style of governance and their expectations.

The survey was launched on the popular on the NaMo App, where people were asked to rate the performance of the BJP government as well as the performance of his flagship schemes and even the performance of the local MPs and MLAs.

The survey is designed to take the opinion of the people about the three most popular BJP leaders at the constituency and the state level. It urges people to rate their leaders' on the basis of their availability, honesty, humility and popularity. The assessment-based survey allows the participants to tell about the prime considerations while voting and the condition of various amenities and infrastructure in their constituency.

The Prime Minister informed his followers about the survey on the Twitter handle.

''It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the Central Government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo App,'' he tweeted.

The NaMo App is a popular connectivity platform provided by the BJP government where people can directly connect with their Prime Minister and share their valuable feedback about various schemes and policies of the central government.

PM Modi also uses it to interact with common people as well as his party members.

In the aftermath of demonetisation, a survey was hosted on the Narendra Modi App to take people's feedback about the move, which saw the participation of millions of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier hailed good governance for an all-round development of the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister underscored that development has become a mass movement for citizens of the country in the last four years.

"On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India's transformation. Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!" he tweeted.

''Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!,'' he said in another.

The Prime Minister also lauded the people's faith in the government, while adding that his government would continue to serve them with the same vigour and dedication.

"I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication," PM tweeted.

In another tweet, he highlighted some of the decisions and policies taken for building a "New India."

"For us, it is always India First. With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India. #SaafNiyatSahiVikas", Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP National president Amit Shah praised the party workers and the Prime Minister Modi-led government's efforts for contributing to the public welfare.

पिछले 4 वर्षों में दशकों से विकास से दूर गरीब,पिछड़ों,वंचितों और किसानों के द्वार तक सरकार और उसकी जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं को ले जाकर सम्पूर्ण विश्व में भारत को गौरवान्वित करने वाली मोदी सरकार के चार वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी व उनके मंत्रिमंडल को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/1UfDKD90L4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2018

Shah also commended the people-friendly policies and programmes taken by the Centre in the last four years to benefit the poor and disadvantaged people and farmers.

अपने अथक परिश्रम से सरकार और पार्टी के बीच एक आदर्श समन्वय की परम्परा को मजबूती देने और मोदी सरकार के जनकल्याण के सन्देश को घर-घर पहुंचाने के लिए भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों और करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई व आभार। #SaafNiyatSahiVikas — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2018

The Narendra Modi-powered BJP came to power on this day with a brute majority in 2014.

Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

(With ANI inputs)