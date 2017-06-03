close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi leaves for home after wrapping up four-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after wrapping up his four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 20:44
PM Narendra Modi leaves for home after wrapping up four-nation tour

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after wrapping up his four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

"My gratitude to the Government and people of France for their hospitality during my visit. This was a significant visit," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi, who arrived here on the last leg of his tour, held wide-ranging talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential Elysee Palace.

After holding talks with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said India was committed to "go above and beyond" the Paris agreement to protect climate for future generations as he termed the UN-brokered deal a shared legacy of the world.

Modi arrived in France from Russia, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin and attended an international economic forum. Before Russia, he also visited Germany and Spain and held talks with the top leadership there.

TAGS

IndiaNarendra ModiGermanySpainRussiaFrance

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Lalu Yadav&#039;s son Tej Pratap Yadav bought new car worth Rs 37 lakh on astrologers&#039; advice: Sushil Modi
Bihar

Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav bought new car worth...

Unidentified men try to abduct Pakistani journalist
Asia

Unidentified men try to abduct Pakistani journalist

NASA scrubs sounding rocket launch attempt, to try again on Sunday!
Space

NASA scrubs sounding rocket launch attempt, to try again on...

Turkey detains PM's advisor over alleged Gulen links
World

Turkey detains PM's advisor over alleged Gulen links

Japan, France welcome US leadership in the Asia-Pacific
World

Japan, France welcome US leadership in the Asia-Pacific

Amarinder, top officials pay homage to supercop KPS Gill
Punjab

Amarinder, top officials pay homage to supercop KPS Gill

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video