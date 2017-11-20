PM Modi-led BJP government third most-trusted government in world: Report

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has emerged as the one of the most-trusted government's in the world, ranking at number three according to a new world survey by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads one of the world’s most-trusted governments. Almost three quarters of Indians say they have confidence in their national government,” said the World Economic Forum (WEF) while referring to the new report.

The WEF further added that India’s recent “anti-corruption and tax-reform drive could help explain the high levels of confidence in the government.”

Nearly 74 percent Indians expressed confidence in the Modi government.

Tweeting on the new survey, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda wrote:

A question of confidence: the countries with the most trusted governments https://t.co/7uxffqvXTE pic.twitter.com/1PA8nJeMo2 — World Economic Forum (@wef) November 19, 2017

He further wrote, "Over the past few years, citizens had lost their trust in the government and politicians. The policies and leadership of @narendraModi ji has evoked that trust which is the cornerstone of a democracy. Every Indian is seeing a #NewIndia in the leadership of our Hon'ble PM."

The report reveals that almost three quarters (74 percent) of Indians say they have confidence in their national government.

The list is topped by Switzerland, followed by Indonesia, while India grabs the third spot.

Factors influencing whether we trust our governments or not include the state of the economy, political upheaval, and headline-grabbing events like major corruption cases.

The countries that have experienced the greatest loss of trust are Chile, Finland, Greece and Slovenia.

Governments must do more to win back their citizens’ trust, says the OECD. They need to start putting more money into public services, and become better at meeting the needs of the entire population, including in healthcare, employment, and education.

Earlier in July, another OECD report called PM Modi's government the third most trusted government in the world with 73 percent Indians voting in favour of the BJP-led centre.