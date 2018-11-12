हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananth Kumar

PM Narendra Modi likely to chair special cabinet meeting to condole demise of Ananth Kumar

A resolution condoling the demise of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and hailing his contribution would be passed during the Cabinet meeting.

PM Narendra Modi likely to chair special cabinet meeting to condole demise of Ananth Kumar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a special meeting of the Union Cabinet Monday to condole the demise of senior minister Ananth Kumar, official sources said.

A resolution condoling the demise of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and hailing his contribution would be passed.

As per established practice, resolutions are passed by the Cabinet in the memory of ministers and senior leaders.

Similar resolutions were passed following the demise of the then union ministers Gopinath Munde and Anil Madhav Dave. 

Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling cancer for several months.

A six-time Member of Parliament, Kumar had climbed the political ladder steadily from being an RSS worker to becoming a Union minister in his thirties.

Kumar had been in the inner circle of the central leadership of the BJP - be it during the heydays of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or L K Advani and now Narendra Modi.

Tags:
Ananth KumarNarendra ModiUnion Cabinet meetingKarnatakaBengaluru

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close