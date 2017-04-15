PM Narendra Modi likely to join World Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend World Yoga Day celebrations here on June 21, an official said on Saturday.

At a meeting, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar said as many as 50,000 people are likely to take part in the event and asked all concerned departments to make proper arrangements.

The Uttar Pradesh government is looking for a venue that could accommodate such a large crowd and also ensure foolproof security for the VVIP influx, an official told IANS.

The Secondary Education Department has been asked to ensure participation of at least 100 students.

Preparations are also being made for the participation of senior citizens and 400-500 differently-abled children.

Instructions have been issued to arrange for mineral water bottles, shoe bags, t-shirts and yoga mats.

A rehearsal will also be held on June 18-19.