PM Narendra Modi makes scathing 'raincoat' jibe against Manmohan Singh, triggers fireworks in Rajya Sabha
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday slammed his predecessor Manmohan Singh for doing nothing to tackle corruption during his tenure and describing demonetisation as "loot" and "plunder".
In an unprecedented remark against ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Modi said that politicians should learn from the former how to maintain a clean image even after 35 long years of public life dotted with scams under his stewardship.
PM Modi further said, "Ek bhi daagh nahi laga un (Manmohan Singh) par? Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar nahaane ki kala sirf Dr. saab (MMS) hi jaante hain {there was not even one blot on him, only Manmohan Singh knows the art of taking bath wearing raincoat}.
PM Modi's raincoat jibe left the entire House into splits, however, it irked Congress, which demanded an apology and threatened to disrupt proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.
Irked at PM's comment, Congress MPs staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha.
These comments by the PM came when he was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha.
Here's the VIDEO of PM Modi making the raincoat jibe against MMS:
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi says in Rajya Sabha 'Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar nahaane ki kala sirf Dr. sahab(MMS) hi jaante hain' pic.twitter.com/UUhXum333Y
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 8, 2017
