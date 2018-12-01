हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
G-20 Summit

PM Narendra Modi meets Argentinian President, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and held extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas like defence, nuclear energy, and agriculture.

PM Modi also thanked the president for hosting the two-day G-20 summit. The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

The prime minister also said he is looking forward to welcoming Macri in India.

"Had a productive meeting with President Mauricio Macri. We had extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Argentina. Also thanked President Macri for hosting a wonderful G-20 Summit. Look forward to welcome him in India soon," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders met over a breakfast hosted by Macri in a special gesture to Modi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar also tweeted, "Starting the day on a bright note! In a special gesture, President of Argentina @mauriciomacri hosted PM @narendramodi over breakfast at his official residence. Good discussion on cooperation in agriculture & food processing, space, defence, oil & gas & civil nuclear energy."

Tags:
G-20 SummitNarendra ModiArgentinaMauricio Macri

