PM Narendra Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, says India understands Myanmar's concern on Rohingya crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi amid a raging crisis involving Rohingyas in the country's Rakhine state.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 11:10
PM Narendra Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, says India understands Myanmar&#039;s concern on Rohingya crisis

Naypyidaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi amid a raging crisis involving Rohingyas in the country's Rakhine state.

The two leaders discussed ways to further cement the bilateral relations.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi said Myanmar plays an important role in India's Act East Policy.

“The deepening relationship with Myanmar is a priority for India, as a neighbour and also in the context of 'Act East Policy',” the Indian PM announced.

Addressing the media in Hindi, PM Modi said, “New Delhi would like to contribute to Myanmar's development efforts as part of our 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas' initiative.”

The PM announced that India will give Gratis visa for the Myanmar citizens visiting India.

He also touched upon the issue of Rohingya Muslims.

While raising the issue of the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries, the PM said that New Delhi wants a solution to the Rohingya crisis which is acceptable to all the parties.

"We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state, violence against security forces and the loss of innocent lives," the PM said, adding that "New Delhi hopes that all stakeholders together find a way out in which unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected."

PM stressed on the importance of maintaining security and stability along the long land and maritime borders of India and Myanmar.

Also Read - PM Modi in Myanmar: A meeting with Suu Kyi and the Rohingya crisis

Suu Kyi is under mounting international pressure to stop the alleged human rights violations against the Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar.

Thousands of Rohingyas are crossing over into Bangladesh -- where they are sparingly given refugee status -- to escape from the violence in Rakhine state. Media reports quoted the UNHCR spokesperson in Bangladesh as saying that at least 123,000 Rohingyas have crossed over.

The latest exodus began on August 25, after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts in Rakhine leading to a violent offensive by the Myanmar Army.

The Indian government is also concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country and has been considering to deport them. Around 40,000 Rohingyas are said to be staying illegally in India.

This is Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.

 

Narendra ModiAung San Suu KyiMyanmarRohingya MuslimsRakhine

