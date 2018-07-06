हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi meets Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay here on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi meets Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay
ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay here on Friday.

The two leaders are all set to hold talks."Exemplary relationship worth celebrating! PM @narendramodi welcomes Prime Minister of #Bhutan @tsheringtobgay to India during the Golden Jubilee Year of our relationship, which is based on shared perceptions, utmost trust, goodwill and understanding," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Tobgay, who arrived on a three-day visit to India on Thursday, met External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj."Exceptional, time-tested and everlasting relationship! EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on Prime Minister of #Bhutan @tsheringtobgay. Warm discussions on taking the relationship to new heights during the Golden Jubilee Year of establishment of diplomatic relations," Kumar tweeted on Thursday.

During his visit, the Bhutanese Prime Minister will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other ministers.

According to an MEA release, India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by utmost trust and mutual understanding.

This year, the two countries are commemorating the golden jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

"The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Tobgay, during the Golden Jubilee year, will provide an opportunity to both the sides to hold discussions on issues of mutual interest, and advancing the exemplary ties of friendship for the benefit of the two peoples," the MEA statement further read.

It is to be mentioned that India and China faced a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam, from June 16 last year.

This came after the Indian side stopped the Chinese from constructing a road illegally at the disputed Doklam tri-junction (as claimed by India and Bhutan).Likewise, Bhutan and China had a dispute over Doklam, following which talks are being held to arrive at a solution.

Tags:
Narendra ModiBhutanDasho Tshering TobgayIndia BhutanSushma Swaraj

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close