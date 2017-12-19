PM Narendra Modi meets Cyclone Ockhi victims, reviews situation; heads to Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting in Lakshadweep and took stock of the situation in the aftermath of devastating Cyclone Ockhi that recently hit the coastal states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, leaving many people dead and several missing, shortly after arriving here from Mangalore.

The review meeting was attended several officials of the state and the central government and the top representatives of various agencies involved in the relief and rescue work.

The PM also met families of victims affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti.

The PM was earlier greeted by school students on his arrival in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan upon reaching in Trivandrum. From here, he left for Tamil Nadu where he was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Kanyakumari.

After arriving in Mangalore yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had this morning left for Lakshadweep in an Army chopper to visit areas affected by the Cyclone Ockhi and to review the relief and rescue operations being carried out by various agencies.

ANI tweeted a picture of PM Modi leaving for Lakshadweep this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived in Mangalore late on Monday night to take stock of the situation left behind by Cyclone Ockhi in the most affected areas today.

"Leaving for Mangaluru, Karnataka. Tomorrow, I will visit Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and extensively review the situation that has arisen due to #CycloneOckhi. I will meet cyclone victims, fishermen, farmers, officials and public representatives," the Prime Minister tweeted last night.

He added that the Centre is trying every possible measure to monitor the situation and ensure rescue operations.

"Since #CycloneOckhi struck, Centre has been monitoring the situation round the clock and ensuring proper rescue and relief operations. We have been working closely with the Governments of the affected states. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by the cyclone," the tweet read.

On his arrival yesterday, a large number of his supporters gathered at the airport and were seen shouting ''Modi, Modi.''

Archbishop of the Latin Rite Archdiocese of Trivandrum, Soosa Pakiam had expressed contentment on Prime Minister Modi's decision to visit Cyclone Ockhi-affected areas and hoped for beneficial measures for fishermen.

According to reports, the Prime Minister will also review the status of relief operations at Kavaratti, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram.

He will also meet officials and public representatives, and victims, including fishermen and farmer delegations.

The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of the cyclone.

In his first letter as the Congress chief to the Prime Minister, he requested PM Modi to help put in place adequate measures for strengthening the weather update system and advance cyclone warning communication mechanism in the coastal areas.

Highlighting the suffering of cyclone-hit fishermen, Rahul said the cyclone has caused tremendous damage to their lives and livelihood.

More than 600 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala continued to remain missing days after Cyclone Ockhi rampaged through parts of south and western India, a Home Ministry official recently said.

As many as 433 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 186 from Kerala were yet to be traced, the official said.

(With ANI inputs)