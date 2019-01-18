हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi meets foreign dignitaries ahead of 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to take steps aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, air connectivity and tourism.

Image Courtesy: ANI

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat in Gandhi Nagar to hold talks overs trade, economic ties and  healthcare issues.

The Prime Minister met Muscat ahead of the " 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit". During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to take steps aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, air connectivity and tourism.

Apart from Muscat, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen are also in Gujarat to attend the three-day event. 

It is expected that over 30,000 national and international delegates, including CEOs of major firms from India and abroad, would attend the Summit. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is being held on a two lakh square metres plot of land in Gandhinagar and it serves as a platform for more than 20 industrial and business sectors will showcase their products.

Indian business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Uday Kotak, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Adi Godrej and Pankaj Patel are likely to attend the summit.

CEOs and top executives of global companies like BASF, DP World, Suzuki, Vanguard and Maersk are also scheduled to attend the event.

The showpiece event will conclude on January 22. It will be open for general public on the last two days (January 21 and 22). 

(With agency inputs)

