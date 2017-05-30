close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

In the last engagement of his visit to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier here on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 21:30
PM Narendra Modi meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Berlin: In the last engagement of his visit to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier here on Tuesday.

"Reafffirming resolve for strong and dynamic relationship. PM @narendramodi calls on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Castle Bellevue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel headed the biannual Inter-Governmental Consultations following which 12 agreements across various sectors were signed by the two sides. The two leaders also addressed the India-Germany Business Summit here.

The Prime Minister arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation European tour. He will also visit Spain, Russia and France. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiGermanyFrank Walter Steinmeier

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Syrian rebels say US, allies sending more arms to fend off...
World

Syrian rebels say US, allies sending more arms to fend off...

German Foreign Minister says ties with United States in dif...
World

German Foreign Minister says ties with United States in dif...

Vladimir Putin says certain Syria's Bashar al-Assad di...
World

Vladimir Putin says certain Syria's Bashar al-Assad di...

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd June on cbse.nic.in &amp; cbseresults.nic.in
Education

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd J...

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police presence in congested areas
Delhi

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police pr...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter, says not mandatory to follow every notification from Centre
Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video