PM Narendra Modi meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Berlin: In the last engagement of his visit to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier here on Tuesday.

"Reafffirming resolve for strong and dynamic relationship. PM @narendramodi calls on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Castle Bellevue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel headed the biannual Inter-Governmental Consultations following which 12 agreements across various sectors were signed by the two sides. The two leaders also addressed the India-Germany Business Summit here.

The Prime Minister arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation European tour. He will also visit Spain, Russia and France.