PM Narendra Modi meets his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau

Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders are met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Tweeting about the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "A strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism."

PM @narendramodi met with @CanadianPM Justin Trudeau. Leaders discussed issues of mutual interest. A strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism! #IndiaAtDavos pic.twitter.com/b8Fc9dhpEL — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 23, 2018

On the other hand, Trudeau tweeted:

Canada & India share special bonds of history, friendship and trade. Thank you PM @narendramodi for the meeting today – we’ll see you in India very soon… pic.twitter.com/PVbwndJeoj — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 23, 2018

PM Modi too posted on the micro-blogging site, "Looking forward to welcoming you to India next month."

Delighted to meet you, PM @JustinTrudeau. Looking forward to welcoming you to India next month. pic.twitter.com/4FnRWKiVkz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2018

He also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. The two leaders discussed steps to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, the MEA spokesperson said.

Had a fruitful interaction with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/aOLeoy0Jrz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile, sending out a strong message against protectionism and inward-focused economic policies, PM Modi on Tuesday said such tendencies can be as dangerous as terrorism and climate change as he pitched for creating a "heaven of freedom" free from divisions.

Addressing the WEF annual summit, he also talked about grave concerns facing the world, including terrorism and climate change.

In a nearly-hour long speech delivered in Hindi, the PM sought to hard sell India as an investment destination, saying those wanting wealth with wellness and peace with prosperity should come to the country.

Many countries are becoming inward focused and globalisation is shrinking and such tendencies can't be considered lesser risk than terrorism or climate change," he said.

Protectionism is rearing its head and there is risk of new tariff and non-tariff barriers coming up, he added, as he mentioned that division is not the solution to this problem of anti-globalisation.

Asserting that India is proud of its democracy and diversity, PM Modi said the country has always contributed towards global peace as well as believed in values of integration and unity.

Stating that terrorism is dangerous, he remarked that worse is when people say there is a difference between 'good' and 'bad' terror, besides noting that it is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised.

PM Modi also emphasised that a predictable, stable, transparent and progressive India is good news in an otherwise uncertain global environment.

(With PTI inputs)