PM Narendra Modi meets Latvian PM Maris Kucinskis

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Latvian counterpart Maris Kucinskis and held bilateral talks.

"Strengthening the bonds of friendship. (Modi and Kucinskis) discussed wide range of bilateral issues," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar quoted Modi as saying: "India and Latvia have strong potential for cooperation in higher education, IT, food processing, fisheries and allied sectors."

Earlier on Friday, Kucinskis attended the World Food India event inaugurated by Modi.