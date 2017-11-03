Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Narendra Modi meets Latvian PM Maris Kucinskis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Latvian counterpart Maris Kucinskis and held bilateral talks.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 03, 2017, 16:10 PM IST
PTI photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Latvian counterpart Maris Kucinskis and held bilateral talks.

"Strengthening the bonds of friendship. (Modi and Kucinskis) discussed wide range of bilateral issues," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar quoted Modi as saying: "India and Latvia have strong potential for cooperation in higher education, IT, food processing, fisheries and allied sectors."

Earlier on Friday, Kucinskis attended the World Food India event inaugurated by Modi.

