PM Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind, a day after the latter assumed the top Constitutional office.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind, a day after the latter assumed the top Constitutional office.
The prime minister posted pictures of the meeting on his Twitter account, one of which showed him apparently presenting a copy of the Constitution to the president.
"Called on Rashtrapati ji this morning," Modi tweeted.
Kovind assumed office as 14th President yesterday.