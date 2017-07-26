close
PM Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind, a day after the latter assumed the top Constitutional office.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:36

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind, a day after the latter assumed the top Constitutional office.

The prime minister posted pictures of the meeting on his Twitter account, one of which showed him apparently presenting a copy of the Constitution to the president.

"Called on Rashtrapati ji this morning," Modi tweeted.

Kovind assumed office as 14th President yesterday.

Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind

