PM Narendra Modi meets Prince Charles, set to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in the United Kingdom as part of his five-day tour of three nations, met Prince Charles at an exhibition on Indian science and innovation in London on Wednesday.

PM Modi was welcomed by Prince Charles at "Illuminating India: 5,000 Years of Science and Innovation" at the Science Museum here.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, later tweeted a picture of the meeting between the two leaders during the London exhibition.

PM @narendramodi welcomed by HRH Prince Charles at the Science Museum in London. PM and Prince Charles @ClarenceHouse visited the Exhibition on 5000 years of Science and Technology in India. pic.twitter.com/xLy7sVHcnq — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 18, 2018

Interacting with people who act as a bridge to strengthen people-to-people relationship between two countries. PM @narendramodi and HRH Prince Charles @ClarenceHouse visited Living Bridge Themed Reception at the Science Museum. A Yoga Centre of Excellence was also inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/UpvPFMnbNK — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 18, 2018

Both PM Modi and Prince Charles also undertook a tour of the exhibition which showcases "the remarkable history of Indian innovation and discovery, which has been influencing and changing people's lives for 5,000 years". They also watched a performance by the Akademi South Asian dance group at the Science Museum here.

The Prince and @narendramodi watch a performance by the Akademi South Asian dance group at the @sciencemuseum.#CHOGM2018 pic.twitter.com/bgtBlIqeMP — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 18, 2018

PM Modi then paid floral tributes at the statute of 12th-century Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara.

PM @narendramodi pays tributes to Bhagwan Basaveshwara in London. pic.twitter.com/QS1xJNBi1D — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 18, 2018

Prior to visiting the Indian science and innovation in London, PM Modi held a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May during the course of which the two leaders discussed the bilateral relationship after Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

PM Modi is also scheduled for a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace before the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' diaspora event, which will be telecast live from the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London.

The event, which is billed as the centrepiece of the "Living Bridge" theme of the India-UK bilateral visit, will involve the PM addressing questions from across the world which have already been received via social media.

An estimated 1,700 people, mostly from the Indian diaspora in the UK, successful in a ballot of free online registrations will attend the event organised by the Europe India Forum.

"It will be a no-holds-barred interaction with Prime Minister Modi, in a manner and format never witnessed before," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Foreign Affairs Department.

At the end of the live telecast, Modi will join Heads of Government from 52 other Commonwealth countries at a dinner hosted by May as a formal welcome to the CHOGM.

The Prime Minister will attend this year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) here on April 19-20.

Modi's UK visit focuses on the India-UK technological partnership as well as an enhanced role in the Commonwealth. According to official estimates, India-UK bilateral trade stands at USD 13 billion, with the UK among the largest G20 investors in India.

PM Modi arrived here on Tuesday night from Sweden on the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour that will also take him to Germany.

In a special gesture, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received him at the airport.

This is Modi's second official visit to Britain. May visited India in November 2016, her first visit outside the EU after assuming office.

(With Agency inputs)