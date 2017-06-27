PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump at White House: Key facts
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at the White House today.
PM Modi is the first foreign dignitary to be hosted for dinner by President Trump at the White House.
Here are some key facts from their meeting.
- In a joint press briefing with President Trump at the White House in Washington DC, PM Narendra Modi said, "We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fight against terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation."
- Both the countries are global engines of growth and our talks today are an important moment in the cooperation between our nations. We held talks on wide range of issues pertaining to the India-USA relationship, PM Modi said.
- It's great honour to welcome the leader of the world's largest democracy. You have a true friend in the White House...our ties have never been stronger and better, President Trump said at the joint press conference after delegation-level talks.
- India is the fastest growing economy in the world. You have a big vision for improving infrastructure and fighting corruption, President Donald Trump told PM Modi.
- I am proud to say that PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media.
- PM Modi invited my daughter Ivanka to lead US delegation to the global entrepreneurship in India, and I believe she has accepted it.
- India and US will jointly remove radical Islamic terror. US, Indian and Japanese troops are soon set to conduct an exercise in the Indian Ocean, Trump said.
- I invite you to visit India with your family, said PM Modi.