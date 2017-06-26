PM Narendra Modi meets US State Secy Rex Tillerson, talks with President Donald Trump shortly

Washington: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today and discussed ways to boost Indo-US strategic ties ahead of the Indian leader's first meeting with President Donald Trump.

Tillerson met Modi at the Hotel Willard Intercontinental, where the Indian prime minister is staying. Earlier, US Defence Secretary James Mattis had also called on Modi.

Ahead of Modi's visit to Washington, Tillerson had said that the trip would strengthen the Indo-US relationship and help advance the common interest in fighting terrorism and promoting economic growth.

Tillerson had said this during a meeting here with visiting Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar last week.

"The Secretary noted the Prime Minister's visit will strengthen ties between the United States and India and advance our common interest in fighting terrorism, promoting economic growth and prosperity, and expanding security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," a State Department spokesperson had said.

The two agreed that the two countries have a deep and growing strategic partnership and hope to work more closely on regional and global issues, the official had said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and US President Trump will meet at the Oval Office of the White House for 20-minutes between 1.20 a.m. and 1.40 a.m. (Indian timing on Tuesday June 27). As per an official advisory issued, this 20-minute meeting will be followed by an hour-long delegation-level talks between the two sides in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

Thereafter, Modi and Trump will proceed to the Rose Garden to deliver joint opening statements to the media.

Following the joint opening statements to the media, both leaders and their respective delegations will attend a cocktail reception hosted by Vice President Mike Pence on the State Floor of the White House between 3:00 a.m. and 3.30 a.m.

This will be followed by a dinner hosted by President Trump for the Indian Prime Minister and his delegation at the same venue (State Floor) between 3.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m.

After the dinner, Prime Minister Modi will leave for his hotel.

(With Agency inputs)