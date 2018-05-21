हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin in Sochi, hails Indo-Russian friendship
Pic courtesy: ANI

Sochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Vladimir Putin in Russia's Black Sea coastal city Sochi. "India and Russia have been friends for a long time. Thankful to President Putin for inviting me for an informal meeting at Sochi." PM Modi told the Russian President. "India and Russia now enjoy special privileged strategic partnership," he added. 

"Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him," PM Modi had tweeted on Sunday before embarking on his trip. "Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," he had added.

The issues on the table may include economic impact on India and Russia in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, the threat of terrorism and matters relating to upcoming SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and BRICS summits. 

There have been apprehensions that the US decision on Iran deal may adversely impact New Delhi's oil import from the Persian Gulf nation as well as on the Chabahar port project, PTI reported. Iran is the third largest supplier of crude oil to India after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The countries having financial dealings with Iran are expected to be hit by the comprehensive sanctions regime announced by the Trump administration after withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

The US had imposed sanctions on Russia earlier this year under CAATSA for its military intervention in Ukraine and alleged meddling in the 2016 US Presidential elections.

The two leaders may also deliberate on extending Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation in third countries, possible areas for cooperation for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project, India's engagement with five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the situation in the Korean peninsula.

It would be PM Modi's second informal summit in as many months as he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jingpin in China's Wuhan in a similar format in April 2018.

The annual summit talks between the top leadership of the two countries have been taking place alternately in Moscow and New Delhi since 2000. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiSochiModi in RussiaModi in SochiIndiaRussiaIndo-Russia summit
