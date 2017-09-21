PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Varanasi from tomorrow, to inaugurate slew of infrastructure projects

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday begin a two-day visit to his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency during which he will inaugurate several infrastructure projects and address public meetings.

Modi would open the second phase of a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur near here on September 22.

He will also inaugurate nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation for nearly six projects including Ramna Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), said Sanjay Bhardwaj, the BJP's eastern Uttar Pradesh media in- charge.

Following are the details of his visit:

2:45 pm: The Prime Minister will arrive at Babatpur Airport.

2:50 pm: Will depart for Police Line helipad.

3:30 pm: Will open the second phase of a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur.

4:50 PM : He will depart for Police Line helipad.

5:10 PM : PM will arrive at DLW Helipad.

5:40 PM : Will meet Party activists at Dereka Guest House.

6:45 PM : Will head for Tulsi Manas Mandir by road to offer prayer.

7:20 PM : Will release a commemorative stamp on the Ramayana

7:25 PM : Will head for Durgakund Mandir by road.

8:00 PM : Will worship in Durga Mandir.

On September 23:

Modi will inaugurate 'Pashu Arogya Mela' in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of the city.

He will also address a gathering of farmers there.