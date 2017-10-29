PM Narendra Modi on day-long visit to Dharmasthala today, to address public meeting
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will be on a day-long trip to to Karnataka for participating in various functions in Ujire, Bengaluru and Bidar.
"The Prime Minister has a busy day, as he is scheduled to participate in seven-eight functions at three places across the state," an official coordinating Modi's programmes said.
Following is the schedule of the Prime Minister's Karnataka visit:
- Modi will start his day by offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shri Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Dharmasthala.
- He will fly down to Mangaluru and is likely to reach the temple-town at around 11 AM.
- The Prime Minister will attend an event arranged by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).
- He will launch the digitised cashless Self-Help Groups (SHG) transactions in the state Charitable trust of SKDRDP.
- Modi will also address a public meeting and distribute RuPay cards to some of the 12-lakh Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders.
(With inputs from agencies)