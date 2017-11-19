PM Narendra Modi, other politicos congratulate Manushi Chhillar for winning Miss World 2017 crown

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicos congratulated India's Manushi Chhillar for winning the Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China.

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2017

हरियाणा की बेटी मानुषी छिल्लर को मिस वर्ल्ड 2017 बनने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाईI — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 18, 2017

Congratulations to #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chhillar & her parents. Young Indians like her taking the world stage make us all feel proud. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 18, 2017

Congratulations to Indian daughter Manushi Chhillar on being crowned as #MissWorld2017 ! We are very proud of you! — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) November 18, 2017

The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries.

Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year's Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at an event held at a resort in the coastal city of Sanya.

The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza at the event, which was televised live globally.

In the top five round, Chhillar was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary.

"I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it's not always about cash but I feel it's the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life. All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary," Chhillar said.

She is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000, the last for India.

Chhillar's win brings India at level with Venezuela as the countries with most victories in the history of the pageant.

(With PTI inputs)