Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in WWI, reaffirms commitment to world peace

The PM took to Twitter to pay tributes to the Indian World War I heroes.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in WWI, reaffirms commitment to world peace

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who fought in World War I nearly a hundred years ago and reaffirmed the country's commitment towards global peace.

The PM took to Twitter to pay tributes to the Indian World War I heroes and pledged to create an atmosphere where wars do not occur.

"Today, as we mark 100 since the end of the horrific first World War, we reiterate our commitment towards world peace and pledge to work to further an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood so that the trail of death and destruction caused by wars does not occur," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Recalling the contribution and bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought in the WWI, the Prime Minister said that though India was not directly involved, its soldiers fought across the world just for the sake of peace.

"I have had the honour of paying tributes at the Neuve-Chapelle Memorial in France and at the memorial in Israel`s Haifa, places associated with India`s role in the first World War. When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to India, we paid tributes at the Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk,'' PM Modi said in another tweet. 

PM Modi had acknowledged the contribution of Indian soldiers in the First World War during his popular monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' last month.

The first World War lasted from July 28, 1914, to November 11, 1918.

(With Agency Inputs)

