PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on 126th birth anniversary
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 10:14
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to dalit icon BR Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary.
"Tributes to venerable Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim," he tweeted.
Modi will be travelling to Nagpur today to visit a sacred place associated with Ambedkar.
First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 10:14
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes