PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on 126th birth anniversary

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 10:14

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to dalit icon BR Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to venerable Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim," he tweeted.

Modi will be travelling to Nagpur today to visit a sacred place associated with Ambedkar.  

First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 10:14

