close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary

Serving until his death until May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India`s longest-serving prime minister.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 10:08

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tributes to former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary.

Remembering the first Prime Minister, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary".

Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad.In 1919, he joined the Indian National Congress and joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement.

He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.

On August 29, 1928 he attended the All-Party Congress and was one of the signatories to the Nehru Report on Indian Constitutional Reform, named after his father Motilal Nehru.

In 1929, Nehru was elected the president of the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress, where complete independence for the country was adopted as the goal.

He was imprisoned several times during 1930-35 in connection with the Salt Satyagraha and other movements launched by the Congress.

Nehru`s birthday is also celebrated as Children`s Day.He was sworn-in on August 15, 1947, as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving until his death until May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India`s longest-serving prime minister.

TAGS

Narendra Modifirst prime ministerPandit Jawaharlal NehruAll India Congress CommitteeLahore SessionSalt Satyagraha

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Maharashtra: Eight killed after car rams into tree
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Eight killed after car rams into tree

Former US national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski has...
AmericasWorld

Former US national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski has...

Idea Data Jackpot Offer: Get 10 GB monthly data for 3 months at just Rs 100
Internet & Social Media

Idea Data Jackpot Offer: Get 10 GB monthly data for 3 month...

Indian Navy joins flood relief operations in Sri Lanka
WorldAsia

Indian Navy joins flood relief operations in Sri Lanka

Have trouble sleeping? Climate change is about to make it worse!
Environment

Have trouble sleeping? Climate change is about to make it w...

WBBSE Result 2017: West Bengal Madhyamik Result/WBBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) Results 2017 declared; check www.wbresults.nic.in
West BengalEducation

WBBSE Result 2017: West Bengal Madhyamik Result/WBBSE Madhy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video