PM Narendra Modi plays musical instrument during visit to Janaki temple in Janakpur in Nepal - Watch

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers and played a musical instrument at the 20th century Janaki temple in Janakpur in Nepal. The two leaders jointly performed a special puja at the shrine in the temple town of Janakpur, some 225 km from capital Kathmandu. The Prime Minister was facilitated by one of the members of the temple board and was presented with a memento that depicted the landscape of the temple.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Nepal where he is scheduled to hold talks with the country's top leadership to build mutual trust over the course of the two days om Nepal.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi played musical instrument during his visit to Janki temple in Nepal's Janakpur pic.twitter.com/q99Nvs5dV3 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

After his visit to the temple, PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli launched a bus service connecting Janakpur with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. "Mere Bhai, this welcome is an honour to all Indian citizens. I am really happy with you the way you welcomed me here," Modi told Oli.

"India and Nepal will work towards building 'Ramayan' circuit between both the countries. Janakpur and Ayodhya are being connected. This is a historic moment. This will act as foundation for strong people to people contact between the two nations," he said. Speaking about the Janakpur-Ayodhya bus transit route, the Prime Minister said, "Tourism is developing at a fast pace across the world. The Ramayan Circuit has immense potential."

This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year. Seeing the huge crowd gathered at the civic reception, Prime Minister Modi underscored that his welcome to the Himalayan nation showed the affection of the people of Nepal they have towards the people of India.