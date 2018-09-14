हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dawoodi Bohra

PM Narendra Modi praises Dawoodi Bohra community, says his relationship quite old with sect

"When I was the Chief Minister, Bohra sect helped me in every step. This is your affection that has brought me here today," said the PM.

PM Narendra Modi praises Dawoodi Bohra community, says his relationship quite old with sect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Dawoodi Bohra community and said his relationship with the sect can be traced back to several years ago. Speaking at a function organised by the community at Indore's Saifee Mosque where its religious head, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, was present, PM Modi said when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, the community had helped him in every step and he considered himself fortunate that he always had their affection.

"My relationship with Bohra society is very old. I'm fortunate that your affection is always on me. When I was the Chief Minister, Bohra sect helped me in every step. This is your affection that has brought me here today," said the PM.

Lauding the Bohra community for their honesty in trade, the prime minister said they have set an example for others.

The prime minister said the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the world is one family, gives India an identity different from all other countries. "The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam gives a distinct identity to India from the rest of the world and the Bohra community is an example of it," he said.

The PM also said, "We are proud of our past, have faith in the present and have the confidence of the bright future."

Upholding the message of Imam Hussein, PM Modi said, "You have sent the holy message of Imam Hussein to your life and delivered the message to the world."

