PM Narendra Modi prays at 125-year-old Shiva temple in Muscat, feels 'extremely blessed'

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the 125-year- old Shiva Temple in Muscat's Matrah area, one of the oldest in the region.

"Feeling extremely blessed to pray at the Shiva temple in Muscat," he tweeted.

The temple was constructed 125 years ago by the merchant community from Gujarat and was subsequently renovated in 1999.

It has three deities - Shri Adi Motishwar Mahadev, Shri Motishwar Mahadev and Shri Hanumanji. During auspicious days more than 15,000 devotees visit the temple for prayers.

The PM also visited the iconic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the main mosque of Oman. It was inaugurated in 2001.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday said his visit to Oman and talks with the oil-rich Gulf nation's top leadership will impart a "substantial momentum" to all spheres of bilateral ties.

"This Oman visit is one I will cherish for a long time to come," he tweeted before concluding his two-day visit to Oman.

"This visit has helped in building upon the centuries-old ties between our enterprising people, and will impart a substantial momentum to our relations in all spheres, including trade and investment relations," PM Modi added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Sultan and the people of Oman for the tremendous support, goodwill and affection.

Modi, who arrived in Oman from Dubai on the final leg of his three-nation tour, led talks with Sultan Qaboos on Sunday night on a wide range of issues.

He had said that India and Oman have thriving links rooted in centuries-old people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides signed eight agreements, including pacts on cooperation in the field of defence, health and tourism.

They also signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports and an agreement on cooperation between Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of External Affairs, India and Oman's Diplomatic Institute.

