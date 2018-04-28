PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to issue specific guidelines to armies for ensuring peace

Wuhan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to issue specific guidelines to their respective armies in order to maintain and promote peace all along the Indo-China border.

The MEA on Saturday said that both leaders agreed that peace in border areas was a necessary pre-requisite to closer ties between the two countries. "They (PM Modi and President Xi) underscored that it is important to maintain peace along India-China border region and decided that they will issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communications, and to build trust and understanding," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale.

Gokhale also informed that both leaders had a certain comfort level and that they communicated frankly on a number of key issues - having discussions on regional and global issues. "The threat posed by terrorism was recognised by both leaders. They reiterated their resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Both committed to cooperate further in counter-terrorism. A number of other challenges - including global warming, were discussed as well."

On the economic front, Gokhale said that both PM Modi and President Xi recognised that India and China can help each other to develop. He said that while they recognised that economic visions could be different, common interests and goals would define an increased level of co-operation.

PM Modi and President Xi also held talks on greater cultural and sports exchanges while underlining how people-to-people contact can play a crucial role in strengthening bonds.