PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh condole ex-Punjab DGP KPS Gill's demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his deep condolence over the demise of K.P.S. Gill, saying the former Punjab director general of police (DGP) will be remembered for his service to the nation in the fields of policing and security.

"KPS Gill will be remembered for his service to our nation in the fields of policing & security. Pained by his demise. My condolences," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Pained by Gill's passing away, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"Saddened to learn of Shri KPS Gill's demise. Known for his bravery and courage he always inspired others by leading from the front. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Shri KPS Gill. May God give them strength to bear this loss," Rajnath tweeted.

Political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also condoled Gill's death.

The Congress president expressed grief at the passing away of Gill, saying he will be remembered for his steadfast fight against terrorism and restoration of peace and normalcy in Punjab.

"Sad loss. #KPSGill contribution in fighting terrorism and restoring peace to Punjab cannot be forgotten. My prayers with bereaved family," Captain Amarinder tweeted.

Raman Singh also condoled Gill's death and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri KPS Gill, former DGP of Punjab. May the departed soul rest in peace."

Earlier in the day, Gill, 82, passed away due to cardiac arrhythmia at the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.

As per doctors, Gill was suffering from End-Stage Kidney Failure and significant Ischemic Heart Disease. He was recovering from Peritonitis.

Popularly known as the ' Lion of Punjab', Gill served twice as the DGP of Punjab and is credited for wiping off Khalistan terrorism from Punjab.

He received Padma Shri award, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1989 for his work in the civil service and has also served as the Security Advisor to Chhattisgarh government in 2006.

Gill was known as the "supercop" for his extraordinary work in Punjab, when he was serving as the DGP of Punjab from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement from the Indian Police Service in 1995.