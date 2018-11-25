PM Narendra Modi wants to rake up Ram Temple issue for election purpose: Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of interfering in the Supreme Court's proceedings on the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case.

The senior lawyer also alleged that the PM has raked up the issue for election and for making political capital out of it.

"PM Narendra Modi alleges Congress was responsible for the matter not being heard in SC, I being representing one of the parties, the Congress party. Which also he doesn't know because Congress isn't a party in it, nor is BJP. I was representing a stakeholder. I've not appeared in SC b/w Jan-Nov'18. When the matter came up in October, CJI said this is not a priority. So, does PM have the courage to make a statement against the judiciary? This only shows PM wants to rake this up for purposes of the election, for making political capital out of it," said Sibal.

Addressing a campaign rally at Alwar in Rajasthan, PM Modi said that the Rajya Sabha leaders of Congress intimidate the judges of the apex court with the threat of impeachment if they don't stall the case until after the general elections of next year.

"When their shameless tactics fail, they use the threat of impeachment to bend the judges to their will. This is a dangerous play. The Congress is committing a crime by using impeachment to stop lawful procedures. They are enslaving the country using their power in the Rajya Sabha," said PM Modi.

The PM said, "They give Rajya Sabha tickets to prominent Supreme Court advocates, who attend proceedings in the court all day and then sit in the Rajya Sabha. We don't have a majority in that House, so they are using it to their advantage. Those Congress members in the Rajya Sabha have told to Supreme Court to not restart the case till 2019 because of the impending elections."