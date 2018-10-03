हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi receives 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award, dedicates honour to countrymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award in the capital and said the honour is the result of the commitment of the Indians towards saving the environment.

PM Narendra Modi receives &#039;UNEP Champions of the Earth&#039; award, dedicates honour to countrymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award in the capital and said the honour is the result of the commitment of the Indians towards saving the environment.

The prime minister was presented the award by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

The PM said that climate and calamity have a direct relationship with culture. He said that till the time the concern for climate doesn't become a part of the culture it is impossible to escape from calamity. "When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it," said the PM.

PM Modi said, "To make sure that population doesn't take its toll on the environment, to link it with development we need support and help. That's why I talk about Climate Justice. Climate Justice cannot be achieved without dealing with the challenges of climate change."

He added, "Today India is amongst those countries of the world where fastest urbanisation is taking place. In this scenario, an emphasis is being made for urban life to be smart and sustainable. Infrastructure is being built with the goal of a sustainable environment and inclusive growth."

The PM dedicated the award to the farmers, women, fishermen, Adivasi people and said the honour is bestowed upon the 100 million people for their commitment to protect the environment.

"Today, the world is acknowledging the sentiments of India towards the environment, but it has been a part of our lifestyles for thousands of years. We have always considered nature to be alive," said the PM.

Tags:
Narendra ModiUNEP Champions of the EarthUnited NationsAntonio GuterresEmmanuel MacronFrance

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close