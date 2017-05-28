PM Narendra Modi remembers Veer Savarkar, calls on nation to visit 'Kaala Paani'

New Delhi: Remembering freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the nation especially the youth to make a trip to the cellular jails, also called ' kaala paani' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Today is the birth Anniversary of Veer Savarkarji, who wrote a book in jail named 'Manjhi Janmathe'.

An immeasurable misery a freedom fighter has faced," he said in his 32nd 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

He also said that he is happy to see that the young generation is taking an interest in reading and knowing about the history of the nation.

"I am happy that our young generation is keen to know about our history and about our freedom fighters that made sacrifices for us. Many freedom fighters went to the gallows for our Mother India. It is because of their sacrifices only that we are able to breathe in the free India today. Their writings have become the strength of our independence movement," Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi suggested that youngsters must visit the Cellular Jail or Kaala Paani to see that how India's freedom fighters scarified their lives for the nation.

"Many years ago, I visited Andaman and Nicobar's Kaala Paani. I would suggest every youngster and others to visit their once to see how our freedom fighters spent their whole life in jail for our nation," he added.