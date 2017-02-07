PM Narendra Modi replies to Opposition in Parliament: Here are top quotes
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 14:10
Screengrab
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress Party during a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President`s address.
He also cornered the Congress over the emergency declared during the Indira Gandhi regime.
Here are his top quotes from his speech in Lok Sabha today:
- The PM ridicules Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi`s `earthquake remark`, saying: "I was wondering why the earthquake came (yesterday). When someone see `SEVA` or any positive virtue in the word `SCAM`, Mother Earth would definitely become upset.”
- I never heard them (Congress) speak about the role of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and many other freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country. They think the country got independence only because of efforts of one family.
- Commenting on Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that while Indira Gandhi had sacrificed her life for the nation, the PM cannot claim the patriotism of "even a dog from his family", Modi said: "We are not brought up in this sort of obsequious tradition (Hum kutton wali parampara se pale bade nahin hain).”
- There are many people like me who couldn`t die for the nation during the freedom struggle but we are living for India and serving India.
- A tea-seller's son can rise to become Prime Minister.
- Let us understand and appreciate inherent strength of our people and take India to newer heights. Faith in Jan Shakti will give results.
- When can you have an operation? When the body is healthy. For demonetisation, good economy was needed and this was a proper time. Our economy was doing well and our (demonetisation) decision was taken at the right time.
- Like Swachh Bharat, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India (of corruption and black money).
First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 13:57
